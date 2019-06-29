Power cut for almost 4,000 customers

The power outage on June 22 affected almost 4,000 customers. (BC Hydro image)

A power outage on June 22 left almost 4,000 customers in the Burns Lake region without power.

Electricity went out at 5:34 p.m. and affected customers from Topley to Sheraton, according to the BC Hydro website.

The cause of the outage was birds making contact with the power lines.

Power was restored just after 7 p.m.

The same cause was behind two other outages that affected almost 50 customers in Burns Lake on June 23. It lasted from 6:19-6:52 a.m and from just before 4 p.m. until about 5:30 p.m.

The utility provider is planning a scheduled outage in Burns Lake on June 30 at 23 3rd Avenue while it performs equipment maintenance. Customers are advised to unplug all electrical devices including lights, heaters and major appliances to prevent any damage. Elevators and garage doors might not work during the outage.

It is scheduled to last from 2-6 a.m.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter

