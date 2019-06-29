The power outage on June 22 affected almost 4,000 customers. (BC Hydro image)

Power cut for almost 4,000 customers

A power outage on June 22 left almost 4,000 customers in the Burns Lake region without power.

Electricity went out at 5:34 p.m. and affected customers from Topley to Sheraton, according to the BC Hydro website.

The cause of the outage was birds making contact with the power lines.

Power was restored just after 7 p.m.

The same cause was behind two other outages that affected almost 50 customers in Burns Lake on June 23. It lasted from 6:19-6:52 a.m and from just before 4 p.m. until about 5:30 p.m.

The utility provider is planning a scheduled outage in Burns Lake on June 30 at 23 3rd Avenue while it performs equipment maintenance. Customers are advised to unplug all electrical devices including lights, heaters and major appliances to prevent any damage. Elevators and garage doors might not work during the outage.

It is scheduled to last from 2-6 a.m.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’
Next story
VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Just Posted

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Hampton to buy Conifex sawmill in Fort St.James

Hampton Lumber will buy the Conifex sawmill in Fort St.James and its… Continue reading

Vintage rides at Show and Shine

Dozens of vintage cars were on display at the 14th annual show… Continue reading

Pine Ridge holds open house

Pine Ridge Modular Homes held an open house event celebrating its 20… Continue reading

Bill Miller receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Anyone who has worked in local government in the Burns Lake region… Continue reading

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Power cut for almost 4,000 customers

A power outage on June 22 left almost 4,000 customers in the… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Most Read