Parts of the Southside have been without power since the morning of Oct. 22. (BC Hydro image)

Almost 1,300 BC Hydro customers on the Southside have been without power since the morning of Oct. 22, according to the utility provider’s website.

Areas near Grassy Plains, Eakin Settlement Rd. and Takysie Lake were affected after trees fell onto wires amid windy conditions.

BC Hydro crews have been dispatched to check out the downed wires and are working on restoring power.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

