An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Powerful storm hits B.C. south coast, thousands without power but no reported damage

Weather office says gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are still possible as storm tracks northeast

Wind warnings and special weather statements remain posted for Vancouver Island and British Columbia’s inner south coast, but it appears the region has dodged significant damage from a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a rapidly deepening cyclone approached waters off the coast Saturday night and peak wind speeds of at least 100 km/h were reported at three locations off Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Winds have eased slightly, but the weather office says gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are still possible in many areas as the storm tracks northeast and is expected to pass over northern Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro says thousands of customers across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands started the day without power, while residents on Cortes Island, east of Powell River, are not expected to have electricity restored until later.

It says it’s also working to restore power to several thousand customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast customers.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled sailings to and from Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands until at least midmorning.

Two people died Sunday in Washington state as the same storm toppled a tree onto a vehicle in the Seattle area.

—The Canadian Press

Storm

Container ship burning off Greater Victoria shore under environmental, health monitoring
First Nations seek safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after pair of floatplane crashes

