Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

An uprooted tree from Sunday’s sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018. Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying many have been killed. Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying at least 40 people have been killed.

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometres per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. Trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted from New Delhi’s international airport as the storm blew into the city, turning the sky brown with dust and sand.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say 38 people were killed there. At least two more were killed in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he was “saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country.”

