An uprooted tree from Sunday’s sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018. Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying many have been killed. Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes

Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying at least 40 people have been killed.

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometres per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. Trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted from New Delhi’s international airport as the storm blew into the city, turning the sky brown with dust and sand.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say 38 people were killed there. At least two more were killed in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he was “saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country.”

Related: Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

Related: Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal
Next story
Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Just Posted

High grades for Burns Lake from student teachers

UBC student teachers praise welcoming atmosphere in Burns Lake after three-week placement

Winning bulls

Southside rancher Ken Rose returns from Williams Lake with an armload of awards

Letter — Southsiders persistent in fight for ferry

Campaigner responds to report that government is “not considering” extended ferry service

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Highway hero

Brian Brinkhurst has received this year’s Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for Road Rescue

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning look to bounce back on the road after losing two straight

Most Read