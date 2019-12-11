Practice makes perfect

Girls hockey players hold a practice in the Tom Forsyth Arena in Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photos)
Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally
Justice David Crossin said he did not believe Giesbrecht’s claim his firearm discharged accidentally
The Lakes District Community Choir presented its annual Christmas Concert on Dec.… Continue reading
Helen Hiebert celebrated her 100th birthday. On Dec. 6 there was an… Continue reading
Girls hockey players hold a practice in the Tom Forsyth Arena in… Continue reading
Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6
Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped
Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo
Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world
RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area
92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.
Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated
Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’
Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes
Revised deal met with applause and anger from Canadian industry associations
Muriel Protzer is a policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business
It’s down to the wire, but there are still methods to save money on your last-minute holiday purchases
Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world
Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water