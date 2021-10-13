Practice time for Burns Lake Minor Hockey

puck
puck
puck
puck

Members of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey U11 team get instructions from their coach during practice at the Lakeside Multiplex. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Judge strikes down Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s request for reinstatement to vaccine campaign

Just Posted

ht
Hot Topics for Oct. 13

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Section five of the CGL pipeline is being temporarily shut down, with workers being transfered to section seven in Houston. (File photo/Lakes District News)
CGL personel changes on pipeline

For sale
Real estate sales continue to increase in region