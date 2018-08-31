UPDATED: Premier John Horgan to visit Burns Lake this afternoon

This is his second attempt to visit Burns Lake this summer

First Nations Summit Grand Chief Ed John, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Premier John Horgan and Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee speak to reporters in Prince George after touring forest fires, Aug. 21, 2018. (B.C. government photo)

People in the Burns Lake area will get another chance to speak with B.C. Premier John Horgan about the wildfire situation.

The premier plans to visit the Burns Lake Fire Camp around 3 p.m. today.

“The premier is planning on visiting Burns Lake today to meet with a variety of people in the area, including local leaders from the regional district, First Nations chiefs and first responders,” said Jen Holmwood, deputy communications director for the Office of the Premier.

This is Horgan’s second attempt to visit Burns Lake this summer. He was expected to fly to Burns Lake on Aug. 21 to discuss the wildfire situation; however, due to smoke conditions, his plane was unable to land at Baker Airport.

Holmwood said the premier will be attempting to fly again this time.

“He’s flying again, due to time restraints, but we’ve heard conditions are much better to land in,” she told Lakes District News this morning.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween said she was “extremely disappointed” when Horgan’s first visit did not take place.

Chief Leween said she expects to meet with the premier today.

Terry Teegee, B.C. Assembly of First Nations’ regional chief, is also expected to be in Burns Lake this afternoon.

