Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

As the 2020 holiday season nears, B.C.’s premier is urging religious leaders to keep ceremonies and celebrations virtual this year.

“The last few months have challenged our province in ways we never would have expected,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 18). “Whether it’s Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas or New Year’s Day, celebrating will have to look different this year.”

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a record 717 new cases. Earlier on Wednesday, Horgan asked British Columbians to refrain from non-essential travel as the pandemic continues to surge.

He cited recent Diwali celebrations as an example of changing how people celebrate during these times, noting they helped save lives and protect the most vulnerable.”

B.C. is expected to release new case counts and deaths due to COVID-19 later this afternoon.

