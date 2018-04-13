Image: Facebook/Oberto Beef Jerky

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. will expand its portfolio of specialty meats products with the acquisition of Seattle-based Oberto Sausage Company, a 100-year-old family-run business.

Oberto produces beef jerky and other snack foods under various brands including Oberto and Cattleman’s Cut.

The business was founded in 1918 by Constantino Oberto and later led by Constantino’s son Art Oberto, who still owns it, along with other family members.

Art Oberto said in a joint statement issued by the two companies that it was a difficult decision to sell the family-owned and operated business but he has been impressed with other companies have done under the Premium Brands umbrella.

The transaction, announced the Thursday, is expected to close within four to six weeks — subject to regulatory approvals.

Premium didn’t disclose the price of Oberto alone but did say it’s spending a total of $237 million for it and an increased stake in Vancouver-based McLean Meats Inc., which makes preservative-free and organic processed meats.

In conjunction with the acquisitions, a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to pay $150 million for about 1.3 million subscription receipts, issued by Premium, to be offered in Canada to investors. Each subscription receipt provides the right to receive one Premium Brand share, plus applicable dividend, once the Oberto deal closes.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PBH)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru
Next story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Just Posted

RDBN directors mull pay hike

Raise would offset tax break ending in 2019

RDBN planning pot bylaws

Aspiring pot-store owners may face hurdles

Early ice gets thumbs-up from Burns Lake council

Plans underway for BCHL exhibition game, workshops for youth

Road warrior

Cover photo from the latest edition of the Lakes District News features dirt biker Drayven Wall.

Output steady at mills in Burns Lake

US housing market fuelling exports

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Most Read