Preparation work is ongoing at the 7-Mile Road Multi-Use Site just south of Burns Lake. The site is in an area that was previously logged and is 21 hectares in size, said TC Energy spokesperson Suzanne Wilton. Up to 600 labourers working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project will live in the camp at peak occupancy. The camp will be ready for workers to move in by January of 2020. (Blair McBride photos)