Prescribed fire in Burns Lake on May 14

The Burns Lake Community Forest (BLCF) in collaboration with British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) supported by Shifting Mosaics and Northern Fire WoRx Ltd. are planning to ignite portions of Prescribed Fire Unit 1D on Friday May 14 at an approximate time of 1 p.m.

Smoke may be visible from town.

If you have questions or concerns, please visit the BLCF office information booth in parking lot located at 153 Francois Lake Drive.

The information booth will be open from 10:00am till 3:00pm Friday May 14th.

To learn about the most effective ways to reduce local wildfire risk, BL ComFor went to B.A. Blackwell & Associates Ltd. to complete a Landscape Fire Management Plan (LFMP). The Blackwell firm is recognized as a provincial expert in wildfire risk and has provided many communities with an independent assessment and recommendations.

The report can be found on the Burns Lake Community Forest website or on our Facebook page, and or by contacting the Community Forest Office @ 153 Francois Lake Drive 250-692-7724.