President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

The book by Cliff Sims is called “Team of Vipers” and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.”

Trump’s campaign says it’s preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That’s according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign. Trump has a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Trump’s tweet dismisses Sims as a “low-level staffer” who wrote “yet another boring book.”

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise
Next story
Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Rio Tinto seeks responsiveness to change in 2019

Rio Tinto wants to better respond to the needs of regional stakeholders… Continue reading

Railway safety needs more oversight in Canada, author says

Are we safe in Burns Lake, if an accident involving dangerous substances… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Strange cloud forms over B.C.’s South Coast

The cloud formed over Abbotford on Monday afternoon

Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

Most Read