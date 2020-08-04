Pretium Resources reports fatality at Brucejack mine

The isolated incident occurred last Friday, and the employee passed away on Sunday in hospital.

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart, B.C. The incident at the mine took place on Friday, July 31, and the employee passed away in hospital on August 2. (Pretivm photo)

Last Friday, an incident occurred at Pretium Resources’ (TSX/NYSE:PVG) Brucejack mine, north of Stewart, B.C., that resulted in the death of a worker, the company reported over the weekend.

The incident was isolated and occurred during maintenance at a support facility on the surface, the company said in a media release. The employee was injured and was treated immediately by the site emergency response team. He was then taken to the hospital in Terrace, B.C. and passed away on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” Jacques Perron, President and CEO of Pretivm, said. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of mine site operations.”

Operations at the mine were suspended on Friday but have since resumed.