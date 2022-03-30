Priestly Meats in Burns Lake raising funds for Ukraine

Burns Lake continues to stand with Ukraine as the Russian invasion escalates.

Derek Feldmann, owner of Priestly Meats in Burns Lake, is donating 10 per cent of his proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts.

“We’re all watching this situation unfold in horror, and I personally wanted to do something about it. We’re so far away, being in Canada, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t still be involved in providing help. I think it’s our responsibility as human beings to do as much as we can for the people suffering. We’re all on the same planet after all,” Feldmann told Lakes District News.

Priestly Meats is open every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. in Burns Lake in the in the TechNorth parking lot, across the street from A&W. Feldmann says he’ll continue collecting 10 per cent of proceeds from each item sold every week until he’s reached $1,000 to donate.

“This was just sort of an idea that just came to be, so I haven’t planned much out, but I wanted to not only do something on my part, but provide the community with a chance to give back as well. The money will go to the Samaritan Purse Field Hospital, which has been set up on the ground to help those who are injured in Ukraine. Right now they have two operating rooms. I thought it was the perfect cause to send the donations too,” said Feldmann.

Feldmann isn’t the only community member doing their part to help Ukraine. Charlie Rensby from Burns Lake is organizing community efforts to attempt to raise funds for the sponsorship of a Ukrainian family that has been displaced from their home.

The intent is to campaign to residents, business owners and local institutions to raise enough money to sponsor a group of five through the federal government, which has recently streamlined immigration avenues for Ukrainian refugees. Rensby, who is a Village of Burns Lake councillor, has indicated that this would not be a municipal government undertaking, as he would be acting as a community member in fundraising efforts.

