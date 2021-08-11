Prince George RCMP investigating a recent homicide

Man arrested and in custody, will be charged on one count of second degree murder

Early in the morning on Aug. 7, 2021, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a deceased woman.

Frontline members attended a residence on the 2000 block of 20th Avenue and located the female victim, 35-year-old Christin Marion West, deceased in her home. There was evidence of foul play and police immediately began to treat the file as a homicide.

Investigators were quickly able to narrow down a list of potential suspects and in the evening of Aug. 7, 2021, police arrested 36-year-old Prince George resident, Dennis Daniel Gladue, in connection to the homicide.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of second degree murder against Gladue. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“Family members reported West as missing and police were actively in the process of investigating her disappearance just a few hours before she was located in her home. We want to affirm that we believe this homicide was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other and there is no threat to public safety. Our condolences go out the family of the victim,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

This file is currently before the courts.