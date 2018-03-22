Prince George RCMP seek armed robbery suspect

The man used bear mace to rob a grocery store in Prince George on Wednesday

A grocery store in Prince George was robbed on Wednesday, with the suspect using bear mace to subdue employees.

The Prince George RCMP have released an image of the disguised male suspect.

The police received a report of the armed robbery at a grocery retailer on the 2100 block of Ferry Avenue in Prince George just before 5:30 p.m. on Mar. 21.

The suspect sprayed two employees with bear mace and stole cash, then fled in a small dark-coloured four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 35-40 years old, short dark hair with some grey and a stubble beard. At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark clothes and sunglasses.

The Prince George RCMP are requesting help to identify the suspect. If you have any information, contact the Prince George police at 250 561 3300 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800 222 8477.

