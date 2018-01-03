Prince George Spruce Kings may play in Burns Lake

LBN Chief hopes to bring the team to play a game in Burns Lake

Lake Babine Nation (LBN) Chief Wilf Adam says he hopes to bring the Spruce Kings, a junior “A” hockey team based in Prince George, to play a game in Burns Lake.

He has recently had a meeting with Spruce Kings general manager Mike Hawes and head coach Adam Maglio. Also present at the meeting were Chantal Tom, general manager of the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, Murphy Abraham, LBN’s youth coordinator, and Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

“Our discussion is to get more interest in ice hockey again in our area,” explained Chief Adam.

According to Burns Lake’s recreation organizational review, council members have noted that local participation in hockey is dwindling, with fewer tournaments in Burns Lake than in the past.

Part of the plan is to bring the Spruce Kings to play against the Merritt Centennials in Burns Lake next fall. There’s also a possibility of locals playing against the Spruce Kings.

“This is the early stages as we have to talk with village council about the availability of the rink in town and discuss the accommodations first,” said Chief Adam. “We will provide a traditional dinner for the players; lots to discuss to make it a fun event; I know we can make it happen.”

“I find this very exciting and we can make this a community event for our young people,” he added.

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.