Prince George Spruce Kings may play in Burns Lake

LBN Chief hopes to bring the team to play a game in Burns Lake

Lake Babine Nation (LBN) Chief Wilf Adam says he hopes to bring the Spruce Kings, a junior “A” hockey team based in Prince George, to play a game in Burns Lake.

He has recently had a meeting with Spruce Kings general manager Mike Hawes and head coach Adam Maglio. Also present at the meeting were Chantal Tom, general manager of the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, Murphy Abraham, LBN’s youth coordinator, and Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

“Our discussion is to get more interest in ice hockey again in our area,” explained Chief Adam.

According to Burns Lake’s recreation organizational review, council members have noted that local participation in hockey is dwindling, with fewer tournaments in Burns Lake than in the past.

Part of the plan is to bring the Spruce Kings to play against the Merritt Centennials in Burns Lake next fall. There’s also a possibility of locals playing against the Spruce Kings.

“This is the early stages as we have to talk with village council about the availability of the rink in town and discuss the accommodations first,” said Chief Adam. “We will provide a traditional dinner for the players; lots to discuss to make it a fun event; I know we can make it happen.”

“I find this very exciting and we can make this a community event for our young people,” he added.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vice suspends two top executives
Next story
Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Just Posted

Suspicious male offering rides to young people in Burns Lake

Public urged to immediately report any suspicious activity

Local seniors growing at a rapid pace

Number of seniors in the area expected to double by 2036

Burns Lake updating unsightly bylaw

Expect clearer definitions and more regulations

Burns Lake Community Garden a source of local pride

Large greenhouse one of the ideas considered for 2018

Prince George Spruce Kings may play in Burns Lake

LBN Chief hopes to bring the team to play a game in Burns Lake

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Most Read