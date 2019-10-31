Prince George woman missing for over a month

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis was last seen on Sept. 22 in Prince George. She might use the last name Quaw. (RCMP photo)

RCMP are requesting the public’s help after a woman from Prince George has been missing for more than a month.

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis, 23, was last seen on Sept. 22 in Prince George, Cpl. Craig Douglass said on Oct. 31 in a news release.

Police in Prince George received a report on Oct. 8 that Alexis was missing.

Efforts to locate her have turned up nothing so far.

Alexis is described as First Nations, 5’4 tall, 105 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair.

She might use the last name Quaw and has connections in the Vanderhoof area.

Police said she does not have a vehicle.

If members of the public have any information about Alexis they are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook