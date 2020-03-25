Prince George’s most wanted

On March 5, 2020 the Prince George RCMP released images and information about 10 persons with active arrest warrants. After two weeks, five of them still remain. The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the remaining five.

David Charles Cox (born in 1980) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Failing to Comply with Probation (2 counts). Cox allegedly broke a condition of his probation stemming from two separate incidents in 2019. Cox is a First Nations male, 180 cm (5’11”), 84 kg (186 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Victor Junior West (born in 1986) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Flight from Police (2 counts), Resist Arrest, Driving while Prohibited (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Breach of Release Conditions. These charges stem from separate incidents in February, May and November 2019. West is a First Nations male, 178 cm (5’10”), 93 kg (205 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. West should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Tristan Alan Olson (born in 1997) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Release Conditions (2 counts). These charges stem from separate incidents in July and September 2019. Olson is a Caucasian male, 183 cm (6’0”), 82 kg (181 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in Kamloops, BC. Olson should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Cheri Leah Bullshields (born in 1981) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Resisting Arrest, Uttering Threats, Mischief (2 counts) and Failing to Comply with Probation. These charges stem from three separate incidents in March, June and August 2019. Bullshields is a First Nations female, 180 cm (5’11”), 80 kg (177 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. Bullshields should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Edith Mary Joseph (born in 1981) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. These charges stem from two incidents in August 2019. Joseph is a First Nations female, 163 cm (5’4”), 45 kg (100 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. Joseph should not be approached. Call police immediately.

If you have any information about these wanted persons, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic
Next story
World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Just Posted

Only essential visits allowed at Burns Lake Hospita

Northern Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and… Continue reading

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

Virtual concerts available in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Arts Council is launching a new service … a… Continue reading

Citizens of the year announced in Burns Lake

The recipients of the Lakes District’s Bill Konkin Citizens of the Year… Continue reading

Progress being made along Coastal GasLink route

Pipe sections arriving at a storage site in Houston

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read