Prince George’s most wanted

On March 5, 2020 the Prince George RCMP released images and information about 10 persons with active arrest warrants. After two weeks, five of them still remain. The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the remaining five.

David Charles Cox (born in 1980) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Failing to Comply with Probation (2 counts). Cox allegedly broke a condition of his probation stemming from two separate incidents in 2019. Cox is a First Nations male, 180 cm (5’11”), 84 kg (186 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Victor Junior West (born in 1986) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Flight from Police (2 counts), Resist Arrest, Driving while Prohibited (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Breach of Release Conditions. These charges stem from separate incidents in February, May and November 2019. West is a First Nations male, 178 cm (5’10”), 93 kg (205 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. West should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Tristan Alan Olson (born in 1997) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Release Conditions (2 counts). These charges stem from separate incidents in July and September 2019. Olson is a Caucasian male, 183 cm (6’0”), 82 kg (181 lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in Kamloops, BC. Olson should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Cheri Leah Bullshields (born in 1981) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Resisting Arrest, Uttering Threats, Mischief (2 counts) and Failing to Comply with Probation. These charges stem from three separate incidents in March, June and August 2019. Bullshields is a First Nations female, 180 cm (5’11”), 80 kg (177 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. Bullshields should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Edith Mary Joseph (born in 1981) is currently wanted in BC by the Prince George RCMP for Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. These charges stem from two incidents in August 2019. Joseph is a First Nations female, 163 cm (5’4”), 45 kg (100 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes. Joseph should not be approached. Call police immediately.

If you have any information about these wanted persons, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.