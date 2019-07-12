The video of professional mountain biker Nate Hills riding on Burns Lake’s trails went online on July 12. (Blair McBride photo)

Pro cyclist’s Burns Lake trail ride goes online

Nate Hills, a professional mountain biker and online influencer posted a video of his ride on Burns Lake’s trails on July 12.

The video was shot with a camera on Hills’ helmet and shows him riding up and down the trails near Kager Lake along with Burns Lake high school student Cameron Stewart.

A cursory glance at Hills’ #followcamfriday YouTube page shows that his videos draw between 13,000 and 5 million views, with 165,000 subscribers.

“The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association [BLMBA] loves the footage and that we had a high caliber racer come to Burns Lake,” as Susan Russell, one of the directors of BLMBA told Lakes District News.

“The footage will allow great exposure due to the number of followers that #followcamfriday has. It will also reach the high end rider and introduce people to the Burns Lake area that may not have heard of it before.”

The Colorado-based cyclist made the video on June 27 while he was in Burns Lake as part of a tour through the region with Ride North.

READ MORE: Professional rider praises Burns Lake trails

He visited each town on the Ride North circuit – Terrace, Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George and Valemount – and shot videos of rides on local trails.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online
Next story
B.C. man wanted for Lower Mainland bank robbery in early July

Just Posted

Pro cyclist’s Burns Lake trail ride goes online

Nate Hills, a professional mountain biker and online influencer posted a video… Continue reading

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Most Read