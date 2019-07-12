Pro cyclist’s Burns Lake trail ride goes online

The video of professional mountain biker Nate Hills riding on Burns Lake’s trails went online on July 12. (Blair McBride photo)

Nate Hills, a professional mountain biker and online influencer posted a video of his ride on Burns Lake’s trails on July 12.

The video was shot with a camera on Hills’ helmet and shows him riding up and down the trails near Kager Lake along with Burns Lake high school student Cameron Stewart.

A cursory glance at Hills’ #followcamfriday YouTube page shows that his videos draw between 13,000 and 5 million views, with 165,000 subscribers.

“The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association [BLMBA] loves the footage and that we had a high caliber racer come to Burns Lake,” as Susan Russell, one of the directors of BLMBA told Lakes District News.

“The footage will allow great exposure due to the number of followers that #followcamfriday has. It will also reach the high end rider and introduce people to the Burns Lake area that may not have heard of it before.”

The Colorado-based cyclist made the video on June 27 while he was in Burns Lake as part of a tour through the region with Ride North.

He visited each town on the Ride North circuit – Terrace, Smithers, Burns Lake, Prince George and Valemount – and shot videos of rides on local trails.

