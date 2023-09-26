The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Procession for fallen officer Const. Rick O’Brien rolls through Abbotsford

Ridge Meadows RCMP member was killed during an incident on Friday (Sept. 22)

The procession for fallen officer Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26) afternoon, as his body was escorted from the Abbotsford Regional Hospital to a local funeral home.

Dozens of vehicles travelled along Highway 1 for the ceremony, which began at approximately 1 p.m.

Highway 1 was briefly closed to allow the procession to move as a group. Members of the public and media were encouraged to view the procession at Abbotsford overpasses, including McCallum Road, Clearbrook Road, Peardonville Road, Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road.

The entire procession lasted about 10 minutes.

O’Brien was killed after an incident in Coquitlam on Friday (Sept. 22). He was a seven-year member with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, having joined on Sept. 19, 2016.

He was born in Ottawa and left behind a wife and children. O’Brien was one of several officers executing a search warrant at a residence in Coquitlam, near the intersection of Pinetree Way and Glen Drive. There was an altercation between the officers and a man, which led to multiple officers being injured and the man being shot.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Community rallies to honour slain Ridge Meadows RCMP officer

B.C. Emergency Health Services transported them to hospital, but O’Brien died of his injuries. The other two officers were treated for their injuries and have since been released from hospital.

An online fundraiser has also been set up by the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation to help collect money for the family of Const. O’Brien.

The fundraiser has already surpassed $45,000 in less than 20 hours, with the NDF Benevolent Foundation saying that all of the funds (minus the GoFundMe fees) will go to Const. O’Brien’s family to assist with any upcoming expenses.

Donations can be made by visiting gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-cst-obrien.

– With files from: Lauren Collins/Black Press Media

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Mountie killed, 2 other officers injured in Coquitlam incident

abbotsfordMaple RidgeRCMP

 

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The procession for Const. Rick O’Brien rolled through Abbotsford on Tuesday (Sept. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline shift raising reconciliation questions
Next story
Decriminalization, climate change and housing top issues at UBCM conference

Just Posted

St. John’s Heritage Church has undergone redevelopment at 125 First Avenue in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Village Burns Lake council meeting

Delegates from the Nisga’a Nation arrive in anticipation at the National Museum of Scotland on August 28, 2023. From left to right: Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), and Shawna Mackay. The delegation’s presence underscores the significance of the Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole’s journey and the deep-rooted ties to their heritage. (Duncan McGlynn)
Nisga’a totem pole to return home after nearly a century in Scottish museum

Murray Edmund Lee who was missing since Aug. 31 was finally found on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Missing man from Wistaria Provincial Park found

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks