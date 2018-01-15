Property sales up in Burns Lake in 2017

The average selling price of single-family homes in Burns Lake in 2017 was $142,723, up from $127,759 in 2016. (Submitted image)

Most communities in the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB) region have seen an increase in sales and average sale prices in 2017 compared to the previous year.

According to BCNREB president John Evans, overall most markets have been steady in the face of the weak commodity prices of the last few years. Regionally, average sales prices have increased one or two per cent over inflation.

In Burns Lake, 105 properties with a value of $15.2 million sold in 2017 compared with 73 worth $9.8 million in 2016. The average selling price of single-family homes in Burns Lake in 2017 was $142,723, up from $127,759 in 2016. As of Dec. 31, there were 94 properties of all types available in the Burns Lake area.

In Houston, 54 properties worth $10 million changed hands in 2017, compared to the 50 properties worth $7.1 million that sold in 2016. The average selling price of single-family homes in Houston in 2017 was $183,306, up from $156,095 in 2016. As of Dec. 31, there were 50 properties of all types available in the Houston area.

Smithers has seen an increase in sales and listings with some positive market activity from Brucejack Mine employees looking to settle in the township. The BCNREB reported 270 sales worth $71 million in the Smithers area in 2017, compared to 251 sales worth $56.9 million in 2016. The average selling price of single-family homes in Smithers in 2017 was $272,974, up from $248,386 in 2016. At year end, there were 152 properties of all types available in the Smithers area.

The 116 properties sold in Vanderhoof in 2017 were worth $23 million, compared with 2016’s 108 properties worth $21 million. The average selling price of single-family homes in Vanderhoof in 2017 was $206,113, up from $186,750 in 2016. As of Dec. 31, there were 89 properties of all types available in the Vanderhoof area, compared with 90 properties a year ago.

In Fort St. James, 61 properties worth $11.5 million sold in 2017, compared to 60 properties worth $11.6 million in 2016. The average selling price of single-family homes in Fort St. James in 2017 was $208,879, up from $191,768 in 2016. At year end, there were 56 properties of all types available in the Fort St. James area.

In Prince George, there was an increase in sales and listings, and a slight drop in inventory when compared to 2016. The city showed 1562 properties worth $461.3 million sold in 2017, compared with 1424 properties worth $400.6 million in 2016. The average selling price of single-family homes in Prince George in 2017 was $319,167, up from $297,185 in 2016. At year end, there were 448 properties of all types available compared to 487 properties at the end of 2016.

