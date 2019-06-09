Property taxes burden regular people

Editor:

Property taxes are strictly a wealth tax. They have little to do with services.

My wife and I own a rural property in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. In one year our taxes more than tripled. Very few services are provided to my family’s property: we are responsible for our own water and septic systems; there is no garbage or recycling pick-up; and we do not have paved streets with lights.

A ditch that runs along a regional district road and beside our property has not been cleared in eight years. Every spring water runs through the tree filled ditch to our house.

Property taxes should be based on services, not on the assessed value of neighbours’ properties. When my wife and I purchased our property eight years ago, we were looking forward to affordable and healthy living to raise our three daughters. Now we’re faced with an additional financial burden because of a heartless NDP provincial government.

Leonard Matte

