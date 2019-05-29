The Burns Lake village council agreed to adopt the new tax rate bylaw which raises property taxes by 2 per cent over the level of 2018. (Blair McBride photo)

Property taxes rise in Burns Lake

Property taxes have increased in Burns Lake following the adoption of a new tax rate bylaw.

The village council agreed on May 14 to adopt the 2019 Tax Rate Bylaw No. 996, which increases the municipal tax by 2 per cent over the 2018 level to offset inflation, as Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing told Lakes District News.

The rates cover six property classes including residential, utility, major and light industry, business and recreational.

Those classes each correspond with four jurisdictions which are General Municipal, Regional Hospital District, Regional District on land and improvements and Regional District on improvements only.

They’re levied by the dollar rate for every $1,000 the land is worth.

The new general municipal tax rate for residential areas is $7.02.

For the utility class the rate is $34.92; for major and light industry it’s $44.13; for business it’s $14.84; and for recreational it’s $7.02.

The three other jurisdictions have lower rates, and range from a low of $0.91 for residential and recreational in Regional District on land and improvements, to a high of $6.07 for utility in Regional District on improvements only.

The village will spend the tax revenues on general operating expenses, Worthing said.

