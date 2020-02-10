Supporters of Wet’suwet’en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline gathered along Hwy16 in Burns Lake the afternoon of Feb. 10. Many other protests across Canada have taken place since RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction late last week. (Lakes District News photo)

Protesters in Burns Lake

Protesters in Burns Lake

