In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,

Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

The Trudeau government is adding the Proud Boys and three other extreme right-wing groups to its list of terrorist organizations to address the sort of neo-fascism and white nationalism that boiled over in the U.S. last month.

The four right-wing groups are among 13 new additions to the list today, which also includes three groups linked to al-Qaida, four associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and one Kashmiri organization.

Groups on Canada’s roster of terrorist entities, created after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, may have their assets seized, and there are serious criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

Canada placed two right-wing extremist groups, Blood & Honour, an international neo-Nazi network, and its armed branch, Combat 18, on the list in 2019.

They joined more than 50 other listed organizations including al-Qaida, the Islamic State militant group, Boko Haram and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys and other prominent white nationalist organizations to the list.

The House of Commons then passed a motion calling on the government to use all available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, starting with designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier uninjured following late-night rescue outside Hope
Next story
12 dogs seized from Vancouver Island breeder due to lack of veterinary care

Just Posted

Decker Lake stabbing. (LDN file photo)
Accused in the Decker Lake stabbing pleads guilty

Sentenced to 297 days in custody and probation upon release

Recycle BC is the overarching organization, and all of its material is shipped to a recycling/sorting centre in Surrey, according to the RDBN. (Lakes District News file photo)
Is your recycled waste going to landfill?

“We need people to know that their efforts aren’t going into nothing,” says RDBN

Burns Lake dragon. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Call put out for MacEwen Children’s Library dragon name

The Burns Lake Public Library’s dragon from the newly renovated and opened… Continue reading

dog
Dog driving a Cat loader

This dog was in the driver’s seat looking like he knew exactly… Continue reading

The southside 4-H club. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Southside 4-H club gets the Farm Credit grant

A total of $100,000 to be distributed to 203 4-H clubs across Canada

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver women assaulted at home by men dressed as cops dies, 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
Skier uninjured following late-night rescue outside Hope

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

BLFR crew at work cordoning off the gap in Burns Lake. (BLFR photo/Lakes District News)
Hole in ice brings out BLFR crew, diving team to Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Fire Rescue crew was out on the frozen Burns… Continue reading

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past

B.C. dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Most Read