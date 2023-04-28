The former Mumford’s Lodge property is to be the new home for tenants from a mould-infested Terrace apartment building. (Provided photo)

Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Mould, burst water pipes plagued tenants of Coachman Apartments

The provincial government is spending $2.5 million to buy the Mumford’s Lodge property west of the city along Hwy 16 to house tenants from the mould-infested Coachman Apartments building on the bench which became all but uninhabitable when frozen water pipes burst there shortly before Christmas.

To help people move in as quickly as possible to the former motel property, the City of Terrace is allowing temporary occupancy.

Up until now, the provincial B.C. Housing agency has been paying for hotel rooms for former Coachman residents.

And through the Ksan Society, seven families with children and two other households, have found places to live elsewhere.

The former motel property is two storeys with 19 one-room units containing kitchenettes.

It is not yet known if the 19 units will satisfy all of the needs of the Coachman tenants or who may then occupy rooms that are left over.

The Coachman situation became more complicated when its owner passed away shortly before Christmas.

Tenants there had been saying for some time that the building was not being maintained properly.

Tours of the structure revealed not only mould but ice formations growing out of electrical sockets, a fire alarm going off on one of the upper floors and door frames in disrepair.

Eventual ownership of the apartment building and what happens next remains uncertain.

“With this purchase, we’re able to provide stability to the people previously living in the Coachman who hadn’t secured permanent options,” said B.C. Housing minister Ravi Kahlon of the Mumford’s purchase.

Terrace mayor Sean Bujtas expressed his appreciation for the purchase, saying the city is committed to providing more housing in cooperation with the provincial government.

