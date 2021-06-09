A moose calf spotted on Highway 16 on the way to Prince George from Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

A moose calf spotted on Highway 16 on the way to Prince George from Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Province completes cow moose and calf Limited Entry Hunting draw for Fall 2021

Omineca and Kootenay to see cow moose and calf hunt again this season

The province has concluded its Limited Entry Hunting (LEH) draw for the 2021 fall period including for the cow moose and calves, despite protests from all over the province.

An LEH synopsis was issued earlier this year and the draw has now closed. The draw however includes roughly 138 LEH authorizations for cow moose and calf in Prince George area (Omineca region) and 25 for calves only.

The province has been undertaking these controversial moose cow-calf hunts in a bid to protect the caribou numbers. Based on the tenative authorizations in the synopsis, the province has 402 LEH authorizations this year, as opposed to 400 last year.

The recently re-elected Chief for Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Corrina Leween, has been a staunch opponent of these hunts.

“Premier Horgan has to realize that we are trying to sustain an economy for our people to have food for next generations and that’s not what is being implemented. I am trying to monitor even in our community and territory the aspects of hunting because I have asked our people not to hunt and they have respected it,” she said.

Leween, who is herself a hunter, doesn’t hunt anymore to set an example for her people. She doesn’t want her people to hunt cow moose and calf due to the rapidly declining numbers of moose in the region.

“The province needs to respect First Nations’ knowledge of hunting. We know that the balance isn’t right in the environment, that the moose are on a decline. For the province, the balance right now is just about the economy and that’s not balance according to me,” she said.

Leween has expressed her interest in speaking with Premier John Horgan to enquire about why they are moving forward with these hunts despite the protests all across the province.

“When I was driving to Prince George, I saw a mother moose on the highway with her baby moose. And now they are going to hunt them down? That’s just not right,” she said.

Protests over these hunts and awareness-building, has continued across the province. Recently, two billboards were installed in Topley on Hwy. 16, between Burns Lake and Houston through the cow moose sign project, spearheaded by Dan and Vivian Simmons of Williams Lake.

The couple has also put up over thousand signs all across the province, urging the provincial government to stop the antlerless moose hunt.

Last year, the LEH authorizations were issued for the Omineca and Kootenays however this year, based on the synopsis, it could be extended to Thompson region in the Kamloops area, Okanagon and Cariboo area.

ALSO READ: Cow Moose sign project billboards arrive in Topley

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Just Posted

Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre opened in February 2015. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lack of maternity program, still a problem in Burns Lake

Community members continue to shuttle to far away locations

The adult Cooper’s Hawk was spotted in Burns Lake last month. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What to do when you see a bird band or a banded bird?

Here are some answers this Cooper’s Hawk in Burns Lake lead us to

The chamber recently got a picnic bench made and will be adding a few more to the collection for visitors and Burns Lakers to enjoy. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s community market gets the official farmer’s market status

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s community market is now… Continue reading

Barb Wilson donning the Purple Hope quilt made by Jenny Pirie for ALS awareness. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local’s quilt to raise ALS awareness and funds

Locals to Walk to End ALS on June 19

DLES' Le Trois Petits Cochons presentation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
French play at Decker Lake Elementary School

On May 25, Grade 4-5 students of the Decker Lake Elementary School… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

The regular voting for the Lake Babine Nation elections will be held on June 22. (Lake Babine Nation website photo/Lakes District News)
5 candidates vying for the Lake Babine Nation Chief position

The final candidate list released

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Most Read