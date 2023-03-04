Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather.

The ministry says it’s also planning avalanche control work Saturday, but that work is also weather dependent.

It says crews and equipment are standing by to clear the route once the avalanche control work is done.

The ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway in the last two days with no signs of it letting up.

Both Highway 1 and Highway 3 are potential alternate routes to and from the province’s Interior, but the ministry is warning drivers to expect “significant delays.”

It also says drivers should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and to outfit their vehicles with proper winter tires.

The Canadian Press

Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Next story
Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Just Posted

Northern Lights Shelter owner Angelika Langen. (John Marriott photo)
Rewilding grizzlies: New documentary filmed in Smithers airs tonight (March 3)

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Nechako Lakes MLA says poll backs an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Clore River is once again flowing freely after Coastal GasLink finished digging a trench to contain its natural gas pipeline. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Pop-up banner image