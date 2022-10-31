British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The organization that represents the British Columbia government in negotiations with the province’s teachers says it has reached a tentative contract with educators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The organization that represents the British Columbia government in negotiations with the province’s teachers says it has reached a tentative contract with educators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Province reaches tentative contract with B.C.’s 49,000 public school teachers

No details of agreement yet released

A tentative contract agreement has been reached involving British Columbia’s 49,000 public school teachers.

The BC Public School Employers Association, which negotiates on behalf of the provincial government, says in a statement that the deal with the BC Teachers’ Federation was reached on Friday.

No details of the agreement have been released, but the association says a ratification vote is expected to take several weeks.

The association says the agreement follows the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

A spokesman for the teachers federation said in an email that the contract talks had been conducted under a media blackout.

Rich Overgaard said a statement from federation president Clint Johnston was expected soon.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaSchoolsUnion wage deals

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

From left, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach chat with a supporter as they arrive at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Thom Barker photo)
NDP leader vows no election during campaign-style visit to Northwest

L-R: Pierre Poilievre, Leader of federal Conservatives, Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross and Prince George-Peace River MP Bob Zimmer at a meeting in Ottawa on Oct. 21. (Ellis Ross/Twitter)
Northwest B.C. MLA Ellis Ross holds LNG talks with federal conservative leader, German envoy in Ottawa

Darlene Hunter, chief of Halfway River First Nation (left) with Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation are among some of the founding members of the First Nations Climate Initiative. (Supplied photo)
First Nations Climate Initiative members from northern B.C. heading to UN’s COP27 conference in Eygpt

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills in Terrace last November. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace cuts production amid high cost of logging