Province to spend $11.3 million to bring internet to northern B.C.

Communities like Prince George, Cache Creek and Haida Gwaii will be connected

The province is spending $11.3 million to bring high-speed internet to northern B.C. communities.

“It doesn’t matter your age. You still need access to the digital world,” said Minister of Citizens Services Jinny Sims in Vancouver on Monday.

The investment will help Shaw Cable build a $7-million, 400-kilometre fiberoptic cable to connect Prince George to Dawson Creek.

Shaw spokesperson Chima Nkemdirim said the scope and scale of these projects “aren’t reasonable” for the private sector to tackle alone.

“The internet will open up access to education… to let people stream the latest Netflix show.”

Almost $2 million will help pay for Shaw to run a fiberoptic cable along Highway 9 between Whistler and Mount Currie, as well as Lillooet to Cache Creek.

Another $1.9 million will help CityWest Cable bring fiberoptic cable to connect 14 communities in the Bulkey-Nechako region and a $400,000 investment will bring internet to Haida Gwaii.

