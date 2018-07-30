Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

The province has issued a level three drought warning for much of the west coast, as streams dry up and temperatures ricochet up into the mid-30s.

In a bulletin issued Monday, the government said the warning applies to the entire coast, from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland. The Skeena Nass and Stikine basins, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are all included.

A level three drought calls for voluntary water use reductions from municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

Although restrictions are currently voluntary, if officials see river and creek levels drop, they may suspend water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams. If streams get too low, it can hurt any salmon or other wildlife living there.

People can save water in a few ways:

Limit outdoor watering

Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy

Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation

Take shorter showers

Do not leave the tap running

Install water-efficient shower heads, taps and toilets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.