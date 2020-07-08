Provincial grants worth $270, 000 coming to Burns Lake

BLMBA, BLNDC and the Village will be receiving these grants

The Village of Burns Lake, the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) and the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA) are set to receive a total of $270,000 in grant from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development’s recently announced support for over 150 provincial projects.

On June 18, the provincial government announced nearly $14 million in grant money that would go to various municipalities, non-profit organizations and First Nations within the province.

The Village of Burns Lake would be receiving a $70,000 grant, that would be used to develop a new mobile tourism centre. This will be a community-branded vehicle that would travel to local tourist locations as well as attend various events across the region.

The Village of Burns Lake’s Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing said, “The grant for the Mobile Visitors Centre will enable the Village of Burns Lake to market tourism outside the current brick and mortar location that will in turn increase our visibility in other communities and let more people know all that Burns Lake has to offer. By developing the tourism sector it provides more opportunities to diversify our economy and attract more business investment.”

The village has until 2023 to complete this mobile tourism centre.

Two other organizations in Burns Lake — an indigenous organization and a non-profit organization, are also set to receive part of this provincial grant for various development projects.

BLNDC will receive $100,000 towards a Forest Equipment Operator Training program which will train First Nation students to operate heavy duty equipment used in the forest industry. The program would also train students in skills that would be transferable to other industries.

BLMBA, a not-for-profit organization in Burns Lake would also be receiving $100,000 towards the Village Connector and Uptrack Project. Under the project, the mountain biking network would be expanded by creating an uptrack trail to the top of Boer Mountain and a village connector trail would also be built that would go towards Burns Lake.

A $100, 000 provincial grant would also be going towards the Village of Granisle for planning and designing of a pier or a promenade feature, survey work, and detailed design for about 10 km of multi-use waterfront trail connecting Granisle waterfront, New Beach Campground, Lions Beach, Red Bluff Provincial Park, Tachet Reserve, Fulton River Fish Hatchery and Topley Landing.

The Village of Granisle Mayor Linda McGuire told Lakes District News that the village would be using the $100,000 funding to develop the marina and waterfront area and would include detailed design of the pier and the trail system.

”As with most small communities with very little industry, we rely heavily on grant funding to improve the attractions and aging infrastructure projects. We are extremely excited to commence work on this project which will enhance our Waterfront area as we welcome both residents and tourists to our area,” she said.

The village will have three years to complete this plan.

