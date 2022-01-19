Provincial overdose crisis reaching north

Northern Health had increase of overdose calls by 16 per cent from 2020 to 2021

On Jan. 6, Northern Health Authorities issued an alert, warning communities that circulating substances have caused an recent increase in overdoses.

According to the press release, there has been an increase in overdose events across the northern region from substances sold as down.

Substances circulating are highly toxic and may be further contaminated with benzodiazepines [benzos] causing heavy and prolonged sedation. Benzos do not respond to naloxone, so overdoses may require more naloxone to reverse them.

This alert was followed by a B.C. Emergency Health Service (BCEHS) report from Jan. 12, providing provincial-wide statistics on overdoses calls in 2021 that are staggering to say the least.

In B.C. as whole, overdose calls rose from 27,067 in 2021 to 35,525 this past year, good for a 31 per cent increase. It was the highest numerical increase since 2004. In 2021, BCEHS paramedics responded to an average of 97 overdose calls per day in B.C. The 2020 average was 74 overdose calls a day.

According to the report, Northern Health was well below the provincial increase, but overdoses calls in the north still increased by 16 per cent from 2020-2021.

Despite the regional rise in calls, the local area hasn’t seen the same spike in numbers.

Due to the Northern Health alert, Lakes District News reached out to BCEHS about recent cases specific to Burns Lake and Houston, but was told when overdose call volumes are less then five, specifics are not reported on to protect the identity of patients in small communities.

The numbers for the month of Janurary were too minimal to report for both communities.

According to BCEHS statistics, Burns Lake had 18 overdose calls in 2021, which is the same amount as in 2020. In Houston, there were 21 calls in 2021 as opposed to 22 in 2020. Though this is 50 per cent significant increase from the 11 calls in 2019.

Upon Northern Health’s safety recommendation, call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number right away if someone overdoses and remember to provide rescue breaths. One of the first signs of an overdose is choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds.

If you plan to use alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe app available free on the app store or on Toward the Heart website [towardtheheart.com], or call 1-888- 688-6677.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

