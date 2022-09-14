Pub n’ Tandoori Grill made dinner again for 75 people the food bank in Burns Lake. Owner Babbi Signh committed to cooking dinner every month for one year for the food bank. His concern has always been to feed and help the community. Over the last year Pub n’ Tandoori Grill has been closed due to a worker shortage. Now after months of effort and red tape Pub n’ Tandoori Grill has two new arrivals of foreign workers who now will make Burns Lake their home. (L-R) Sudesh Saklani, Mat–chef and manager of the Office Pub & Grill and Manas Jeena. In the upcoming weeks the community will see Pub n’ Tandoori Grill open. Stay tuned. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Pub n Tandoori Grill donates again

