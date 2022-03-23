Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake serves lunch to students

tandoori1
tandoori5
tandooir 2
tandooir 3
tandoori 6
tandoori 4

Students at Francois Lake Elementary enjoyed a free lunch on March 16, prepared and served by Pub N’ Tandoori Grill staff. This is the last school in the Burns Lake area to receive a free lunch compliments of the restaurant. Introducing Indian cuisine is a passion of Pub N’ Tandoori owner Babbi Singh. The restaurant has made lunch for Decker Lake Elementary, William Konkin, Grassy Plains and Lakes District Secondary School students. “It’s very rewarding for me and for our staff to be able to give back and do something nice for the youth in our community. I believe the younger generation is the future and I want to support them in any way,” Singh previously told Lakes District News. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Dispatch From Ukraine: Both the dead and alive are underground
Next story
Calgary man speaks out after rockfall on Trans-Canada Highway kills daughter-in-law

Just Posted

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

The first of two mural, designed by local artist Steve Wilejto, located outside Red Apple is one of many aspects of a new wayfinding system being currently installed in Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Village of Burns Lake gets funding for wayfinding project

cnc performance
Aboriginal history and sharing week at CNC in Burns Lake

Classic cars from the Burns Lake Classic Cars group will be featured in the 2022 show and shine event. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Show and shine to return to Burns Lake