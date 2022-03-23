Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake serves lunch to students

Students at Francois Lake Elementary enjoyed a free lunch on March 16, prepared and served by Pub N’ Tandoori Grill staff. This is the last school in the Burns Lake area to receive a free lunch compliments of the restaurant. Introducing Indian cuisine is a passion of Pub N’ Tandoori owner Babbi Singh. The restaurant has made lunch for Decker Lake Elementary, William Konkin, Grassy Plains and Lakes District Secondary School students. “It’s very rewarding for me and for our staff to be able to give back and do something nice for the youth in our community. I believe the younger generation is the future and I want to support them in any way,” Singh previously told Lakes District News. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)