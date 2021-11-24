Pub N’ Tandoori Grill serves lunch to students

Matt Nagaraj, head chef and manager of the Office Pub & Grill, gave a helping hand and prepared and organize the luncheon that Pub N’ Tandoori Grill did for students at the Decker Lake Elementary School. Matt, seen here with an envelope of thank you cards from the kids and Grade 4/5 students. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Once again the Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake provided a free lunch to students and staff of a local elementary school. Last year, William Konkin Elementary and The Link food bank were the beneficiary of the gesture, so this time around Decker Lake Elementary School was chosen.

Pub N’ Tandoori Grill owner Satinder Pal Singh, also known as Babbi was unavailable to comment at press time, so Lakes District News spoke with server Molly Thompson, about the event. She said that 138 meals were made and delivered to the school, and everything was paid for by the restaurant.

Pub N’ Tandoori Grill is no stranger to giving back to the Burns Lake community as last year they also did a ‘Round up’ campaign raising money for The Link food bank. Previously Singh said, “We are very happy to be able to contribute and give back to the community that has been supporting us through this pandemic.”

According to Thompson, the reason for the catered lunches, on top of doing something nice for the community, is to introduce local youth to new cuisine. “A big part of it is to educate younger kids about other types of cuisine like Indian [food], and give them a chance to try some new food that they may not have been exposed too before,” said Thompson.

According to Decker Lake Elementary School, the children were thrilled about the lunch and they thoroughly enjoyed it. The lunch was held at the school on Nov. 17.

