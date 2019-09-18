Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad speaks at a forestry meeting at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake, on Aug. 26. (Submitted photo)

Public concerned about forestry, Rustad says

A range of topics and concerns related to forestry were discussed at the public gathering where Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad spoke, on Aug. 26.

A variety of people from the forestry industry and the community attended the talk, held at the Lakeside Multiplex.

“Burns Lake is very engaged in the forestry discussion due to the pending annual allowable cut decision. People expressed concern about this,” Rustad told Lakes District News.

Some topics that arose during the discussions, such as concerns over visual quality objectives (VQO) and old growth management areas (OGMAs) aren’t necessarily new for Burns Lake residents, and have come up before at public meetings.

The problem of excessive fuels on forest floors and the fire risks they pose was brought up a few times during the meetings that the Chinook Community Forest held in the Burns Lake region since the winter.

A common theme accompanying the fuels issue is the frustration that fuels can’t easily be removed from VQO and OGMAs, where logging is prohibited.

READ MORE: Clean up the fuel, say Chinook meeting members

The Burns Lake Community Forest has been working on plans to change this situation and remove some of the fuel from certain areas.

RELATED: New fire control plans might speed up fuel removal

Also covered at the meeting was the limitations of OGMAs when it comes to forestry ecology.

“We discussed old growth management areas that are basically dead or ineffective in providing old growth biodiversity,” Rustad said.

Another topic that came up was the need for a new forestry model that allows for more efficient growth and utilization of fibre.

The Liberal MLA hopes that more such discussions are held amid the current precarious state of forestry in the province.

“There are certainly more conversations needed as our forest sector, workers and communities reel from the current crisis. We will need to see what comes from the government’s revitalization initiative. I am hopeful that it won’t be like the coastal revitalization process which basically ignored most of the input because the government had a very specific agenda,” Rustad said.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta
Next story
RCMP commissioner says info in FBI probe led to arrest of intelligence director

Just Posted

Village might earn $384,000 in camp deal

The Village of Burns Lake is set to receive hundreds of thousands… Continue reading

Helping the Burns Lake community for 13 years

In its 13 years of existence, the Burns Lake and District Community… Continue reading

TV signals restored, rebroadcast society says

Television reception for Burns Lake and Southside residents with regular TVs was… Continue reading

BC Moose Tracker app aids in management

There are smartphone apps that compile user data on restaurants, bars and… Continue reading

Nations Cannabis building up

Construction continues on the Nations Cannabis production facility, located near Decker Lake,… Continue reading

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Most Read