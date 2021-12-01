Public skating at Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake

Public skating is now available at the Lakeside Multiplex on Fridays and Sundays and daytime skate is also available on first Tuesday of every month. Skate rentals are also available at the multiplex. All skaters must show proof of full vaccination for entry. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

