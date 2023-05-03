Public urged to use caution when outdoor burning

With the warmer weather, lower humidity levels that are predicted within the Northwest Fire Centre and the three reported grass fires on the Southside, the BC Wildfire Service is encouraging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning.

The weather forecast is calling for a drying trend and as the temperature increases, the grass cures and dries, becoming extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions. Local winds are often strongest in the afternoon and also just as the sun is going down. There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Northwest Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;

Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time

The NWFC would like to remind all burn registration holders that there is always potential for winter burn piles to “holdover” until the spring. What this means is that burn piles can and do burn deep and smoulder until the spring when warm weather and snow free conditions allow these smouldering fires to become active and turn into a wildfire.

Burn registration holders, both current and over the past winter, are encouraged to check on piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on a current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, download the BC Wildfire Service app or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.