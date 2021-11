Brent and Lena Mackereth from Burns Lake left a trailer at the corner of 8th Avenue and Centre Street, for anyone looking to discard of their post-Halloween pumpkins. The reason for the Mackereth’s collecting the old pumpkins is to feed the many animals they own, as well as keep the pumpkins out of landfill from people throwing them in the dump. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

By Eddie Huband