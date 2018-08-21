(IMAGE CREDIT: BCWILDFIRE FACEBOOK)

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

The puppies that a BC Wildfire crew found on their way back from battling a blaze in the North Okanagan will soon be home with their family.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said they will be turned over the SPCA today and a person who has identified herself as their owner will likely be there to pick them up.

The dogs were found Sunday by firefighters on their way back from trying to douse a fire in the Monashee Fire Complex.

“They didn’t see any nearby houses or properties, so they called the RCMP who told them to take the dogs with them and they did,” said Fraser.

“We have since had someone come forward saying they were her dogs.”

Wildfire crews had the intention to take the pups to the SPCA right away, but it was closed on Sunday and Monday so they’ve had to keep them until they opened to ensure they went home to the right person. When a woman called for the dogs, they asked her to contact the RCMP, just to be safe.

“Our crews had no malicious intent when taking the puppies…” said Fraser. “They were just genuinely concerned for their well-being, and were doing what they were advised to do and what they thought was best given the situation.”

The situation, which was first lauded for its cuteness, is not without controversy. Some reports have questioned whether the firefighters were in the wrong or had mal-intent. That’s something Fraser said couldn’t be further from the truth.

“While heading back from working on a fire in the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops Fire Centre, this Initial Attack Crew found a group of lost puppies on the side of the road,” reads the original post.

“After contacting local authorities, and determining that there were no houses or properties nearby that the dogs could have wandered from, the crew decided to bring the pups back with them. They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters
Next story
At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Just Posted

Wildfire update for Aug. 20, 2018

Nadina Lake:78,002.0 hectares (estimated) Fire Officials are concerned about the inherent safety… Continue reading

Southside community meeting

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Northwest Fire Centre held… Continue reading

Shovel Lake update for Aug. 20, 2018

Shovel Lake Wildfire: 84,793.7 hectares Cause: under investigation still Resources: 229 firefighters,… Continue reading

Wildfire update for Aug. 19, 2018

Crews hard at work in all sectors today

Robbery suspect arrested near Burns Lake

RCMP use spike belt to deflate vehicle’s tires

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Most Read