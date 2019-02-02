Photo: Al Waters. In photo L-R: Hill, LaSalle, Bohati

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Yannick LaSalle, of Restaurant Les Fougères in Chelsea, Que. is the winner of the 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships, Grand Finale.

The final event took place Saturday night at the Delta Grand in Kelowna, before more than 300 people.

LaSalle took home the gold medal plate with a dish comprised of fennel, sea buckthorn and eastern town duck Magret Le Rougié with Quebec saffron.

The Quebec chef praised his Okanagan College culinary students following his win, saying he couldn’t have done it without them.

In second place is Christopher Hill of Taste Restaurant Group in Sask. and in third is David Bohati of Murrieta’s in Calgary.

Both Hill and Bohati are returning chefs to the championships who were looking for a win but will have to settle for second and third on the podium.

During the Grand Finale chefs created their best dish paired alongside a Canadian beverage from their regional competition, all to the tunes of Canadian rock band, Chilliwack.

This was the third event in 24-hours for the 11 competing chefs, the championships kicked off with a Mystery Wine Pairing competition held on Friday followed by the Black Box competition on Saturday morning.

Chef Takashi Ito, from AURA waterfront restaurant and patio in Victoria took the win at the Mystery Wine Pairing with his seared pork, belly and gnocchi, winter squash puree, black sesame tenkasu paired with this years’ Mystery Wine 2016 Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc from Mission Hill Family Estate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Heavy storm on its way to Burns Lake

A winter storm is approaching the Bulkley Valley including Burns Lake, the… Continue reading

Cheng²Duo dazzles Burns Lake

Pianist Silvie Cheng and her brother Bryan on the cello delivered a… Continue reading

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

Pembina approves next phase in its pipeline expansion

Ultimate vision to transport natural gas liquids across the Peace Region and northern B.C.

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

Most Read