Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing six men as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who was handcuffed and had shackles around his ankles, entered the 12 not-guilty pleas in Quebec Superior Court,

The preliminary procedures that began Monday and resume Wednesday were struck with a publication ban.

Related: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque

Jury selection is scheduled to start April 3.

The charges against Bissonnette, 28, are related to an attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017. The counts of attempted murder involve five people who were struck by bullets and a sixth charge encompasses the other 35 people present at the mosque.

Many members of Quebec City’s Muslim community were present in court Monday.

Related: Accused in Quebec City mosque shootings returns to court on murder charges

The Canadian Press

