Radley Beach play area in Burns Lake gets a woodchip makeover

Last week, Tahtsa Timber donated wood chips for the Radley Beach playground. The play area was in desperate need of a top-up according to the village and this donation has certainly refreshed the play area post winter. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
