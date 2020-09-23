Radley Beach playground in Burns Lake might get an upgrade by Summer 2022

The Radley Beach playground might soon start undergoing an overhaul to replace the old ageing structures for a brand new playground to match with the Splash Park.

The Village of Burns Lake will be applying for a Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant to allow the village to rebuild or revamp the existing playground. The current playground at the beach was installed 18 years ago, in 2002 said the village Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing.

”The expected lifespan for a playground can range from 15-25 years. The Radley Beach playground is showing signs of age, including shifting foundations. This affects the safety and durability of the structure moving forward,” said Worthing.

The village, in a recent council meeting, decided to set aside up to $93, 450 towards the Radley Beach revamp project, which is 26 per cent of the total budget for the project. The village is hoping to secure the rest of the funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant for which the village staff would be applying. The village would also be looking at additional grant opportunities from NKDF, NDIT and the Tire Stewarship BC to improve the playground.

“This upgrade would improve public safety and update the park. For families traveling around or through Burns Lake, the updated playground (in addition to the splash Park) provides an attractive rest stop,” said Worthing.

The Splash Park, which was opened for public use earlier last month, has quickly become a kid’s favourite spot with kids enjoying the splash park in the final days before winter begins. The Burns Lake splash park was given the go ahead by council in February. What originally started out as a splash park and ice rink project idea back in 2018, morphed into a splash park and new playground project—along with some additional landscaping and an equipment upgrade for better sound during performances at the Radley Beach park. While the splash park is ready and open, the work on the playground is yet to begin.

Worthing told Lakes District News that depending on when the village would get the grant, the village is aiming for a summer 2022 completion for the playground upgrade, which would mark 20 years from the install of the existing structure.

