Radley Beach playground opened

Radley Beach Playground is finally complete and local residents of Burns Lake can now enjoy this beautiful playground. The initial schedule of completing the playground was delayed due to some logistics issue. The order from the manufacturer was missing a few key custom pieces. On Sept. 6, Lewis Jones Director of Recreation Services for the Village of Burns Lake said, “The parts have arrived now, and we are just waiting for the contractor to return. Once the contractor is here, the playground should take about a week to complete.” Sheryl Worthing Chief Administrative Officer said, “Budget for making this playground came mostly from a COVID restart grant in the amount of $336,000 and $93,000 came from Comfor Reserves.” The playground is now open for everyone as of Sept. 15.” (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)