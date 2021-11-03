Rainbow crosswalk in Burns Lake approved by council

Details need to be worked out about location, potential of converting project to a sidewalk

It’s official, a rainbow crosswalk of some capacity is coming to Burns Lake.

In a meeting on Oct. 26, council made the decision to move forward with the implementation of a rainbow crosswalk or sidewalk.This decision comes two weeks after the Burns Lake Founders youth advisory committee (YAC) made a pitch about the project during the last council meeting.

Though the project is officially moving forward with council’s support, questions were brought forth about changing the original crosswalk idea to a sidewalk instead. The reason of this is due to the lower maintenance costs. Funding for the project is already in place, however, maintenance costs are the responsibility of the village.

The District of Vanderhoof, which put in a rainbow crosswalk this year, was consulted about potential costs for maintenance. The crosswalk in Vanderhoof had to be repainted twice this summer, each time costing between $1,000 and $2,000.

The village can expect similar costs should they go the route of a crosswalk. Final decisions have yet to be made regarding the location and potentially shifting to a sidewalk as opposed to a crosswalk.Council will work with the YAC and provide options, with pros and cons for each, and decisions will be made from there.

New mural approved for Lakes Artisan Centre

Designs for a new mural on the side of the Lakes Artisan Centre has been given the go by village council, after initially requesting revisions. The project was originally brought forth to council on Sept. 7, but it was requested that revisions be made to one of the four panels.

More options were requested in the design with more winter-related sports. The new revisions that were approved include a cross country skier, hockey players, an ice fisherman, and sledding.

Steve Wilejto, who painted a mural on the side of the Red Apple store during the summer, is the executive artist for the mural.

VBL to submit grant application for housing development

Village council has applied for a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) under the Northern Housing Incentive Program. The application is for a housing development located at 375 — 5th Avenue. The deadline for the grant application was on Oct. 31.

Construction cannot start before formal notification of approval from the NDIT. The project on 5th Avenue will begin in the spring of 2022. There are no financial implications for the Village of Burns Lake related to this construction project.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

