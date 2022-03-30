Rainbow sidewalk location chosen in Burns Lake

The sidewalk on the west side of Highway 16, across the street from Corridor 16 Graphics and Signs is one of two sports that the YAC can choose from for implementing a rainbow sidewalk. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The location for the installation of a rainbow sidewalk in Burns Lake has been approved by Village of Burns Lake council.

The Burns Lake Foundry Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) presented council with two potential choices, along the west side of Highway 16, across the street from Corridor 16 Graphics and Signs. Their second choice was at the corner of Highway 16 and Fifth Avenue in front of the College of New Caledonia campus.

Ultimately, council approved both choices and left the decision up to the YAC.

This project was first proposed to council by the YAC in September of 2021 as a way to promote inclusion and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Burns Lake.

Now that the location is set, the YAC will send in an application for grant funding in order to implement the rainbow sidewalk.

READ MORE: Rainbow sidewalk location chosen

Village of Burns Lake to donate to Ukraine

Village of Burns Lake council approved a decision to donate $1,000 to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis campaign.

This was a result of a challenge put out from the city of Nelson, which made a $1,000 donation to the cause, to all B.C. municipalities to follow suit. All funds will be matched by the federal government.

Council also purchased a Ukraine flag in order to show support amidst the crisis, which is currently flying outside the municipal office.

READ MORE: Village of Burns Lake stands with Ukraine

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.