Raising awareness of first responders

The First Responders Cafe organized a free screening of the CBC documentary After The Sirens in the Beacon Theatre on Nov. 26. The film focusses on the difficulties faced by paramedics who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. Paramedics and other members of Burns Lake’s first responders community also attended the event. Ron Blinn, a mental health counsellor and the founder of the First Responders Cafe speaks on the stage in the Beacon Theatre before the documentary started. (Blair McBride photos)